As the maximum temperature soared above 40 degree Celsuis, Rajastahn was experiencing heatwave in its different parts. The MeT department, however, predicted rain in some divisions from Monday to Wednesday which could bring the temperature down, said officials on Monday.

Churu and Vanasthalui were the hottest and sizzled at 45.6 degree celsius. Bikaner was at 45 degrees while Kota registered 44.6 degrees and Pilani 44.4 degrees, Shri Ganganagar had 44.8 degree Celsius on Sunday. Rajasthan capital, Jaipur also recorded 43 degrees.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has predicted rainfall in many districts of the state on Monday, confirmed officials.

The MeT officials said that Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions will witness rain from Monday to Wednesday.

Ajmer along with Jaipur and Bharatpur are likely to get rainfall on Tuesday, while on Wednesday Kota division may also be showered along with Jaipur, Kota, and Ajmer, said the officials.

