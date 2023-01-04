WORLD

Heatwaves set to become more common: Swedish expert

NewsWire
0
0

Heatwaves such as those that enveloped Europe in recent years are bound to become more frequent and more intense, and their impacts will be dramatic, a Swedish expert has said.

“It is worrying that we see more dramatic effects than what we believed only ten years ago,” Mikael Karlsson, associate professor of environmental science and senior lecturer in climate change leadership at Uppsala University, told Swedish Television (SVT), commenting on the most recent heatwave that pushed temperatures above 19 degrees Celsius in Poland and the Czech Republic and close to 17 degrees Celsius in the Netherlands.

Tora Tomasdottir, an SVT meteorologist, said that it was “extremely unusual” for so many temperature records to be broken in such a short time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Karlsson told SVT that although the most recent heatwave cannot be definitely attributed to climate change, further temperature records will very likely be broken in the years to come.

“We will no doubt be affected by extreme weather more often,” he said.

While the historic winter warm spell shattered records across Europe, North America battled freezing temperatures and heavy snow.

Stopping short of attributing this to global warming, Karlsson said that the cost of climate change will likely surpass previous estimates.

“Climate change is probably the most expensive (disaster) ever caused by humankind. The cost is on par with that of a world war,” he said.

20230105-042203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cuba reinforces Covid response amid resurgence

    Pakistan in talks with Russia for LNG imports

    At 91, Rupert Murdoch heading for 4th divorce

    US to help Lebanon get electricity from Jordan