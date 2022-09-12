BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Heavy convenience fees blocking cashless India, say 3 of 4 Indian consumers

NewsWire
0
0

Three in four consumers say excessive convenience fees for digital payments are coming in the way of cashless India, a report showed on Monday.

About 77 per cent say they are being charged convenience fees for the majority of tickets/services procured online, according to the report by community social media platform LocalCircles.

About 93 per cent want government departments and services like IRCTC to stop charging convenience fees. They also want caps on convenience fees charged for online tickets/service transactions.

IRCTC charges a convenience fee of up to 10 per cent.

A convenience fee is a charge that consumers end up paying to digital service providers for the service or the convenience they offer, which could be for payment of electricity, broadband, or railway or air tickets.

Recently, the RBI made some comments on UPI charging a transaction fee in future which was later clarified by the government, explicitly stating that UPI transactions will continue to remain free and platforms need to find other ways to monitise.

The survey revealed that 38 per cent customers said they have been charged “Convenience fee for all services purchased online”, 39 per cent paid “convenience fee for majority of the services purchased online”, and 18 per cent were “charged convenience fee only for a few services purchased online”.

There were only 2 per cent of consumers who have “never been charged a convenience fee for services procured online”, while 3 per cent couldn’t say.

About 75 per cent consumers pay convenience or service charges for online purchase of tickets or services though they disapprove of it.

Most consumers want convenience or service charges to have an upper limit as absolute value of Rs 50 or 0.5 per cent of transaction value.

“Currently, there are no rules to regulate ‘convenience fee’ in India, and most digital service providers continue to charge consumers such fees,” said the report.

Consumers say that most service providers add convenience fees just before checking out or making the final payment and not share it upfront.

Undoubtedly, India has seen exponential growth in digital payments and pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital payments further.

“However, there is still a long way to go. In most tier 2, 3 & 4 towns, digital payments are still not the primary mechanism for payment; it is cash,” the report mentioned.

20220912-213804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World’s top ten saw wealth double to $ 1.5 trillion during...

    Before New Year celebrations, 46.11 lakh filed ITR

    Total spend of $ 8 billion on Covid vaccines for India...

    Hisense unveils 120-inch laser TV in India for Rs 5 lakh