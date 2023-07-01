INDIA

Heavy downpours in Japan leave 1 dead, 2 missing

Heavy rain pounded Japan’s southwestern region of Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture, causing one fatality and leaving two others missing, local media reported.

A man found inside a washed-away car in Yamaguchi Prefecture was confirmed dead, while a mudslide in Oita Prefecture of Kyushu swept away a house, with rescuers still trying to contact the 70-year-old male occupant, Kyodo News said on Saturday, citing local authorities.

In Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, seven vehicles were found submerged due to the heavy rain, and one of the drivers was missing, said the report.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings for mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and river overflow, as heavy rainfall is forecasted to persist across regions from western to eastern Japan due to the seasonal rain front, Xinhua news agency reported.

