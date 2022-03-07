Heavy fighting reported in Ukraine’s Donbas: Def Ministry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said on Monday that the country’s forces are engaged in heavy fighting with Russian troops in the Moscow-backed eastern region of Donbas.

In a Facebook post, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said that Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation has continued the management of military units and units in Donetsk and Luhansk — the two rebel cities in Donbas where Russian President Vladmir Putin announced a military operation on February 24, effectively starting Moscow’s invasion on Kiev, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

“Near Luhansk, Ukrainian defenders are engaging in heavy fighting with Russian occupying forces,” Malyar said.

“Despite the fact that the Russian Federation continues its aggression, the enemy has not achieved his established goal and is incurring significant losses every day thanks to the professionalism and courage of our troops.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has described the situation in Donbas as tense but under control by Ukrainian troops.

