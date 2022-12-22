WORLD

Heavy floods hit southern Thailand, rescue continues

Extensive flooding continued to impact at least 200,000 families in southern Thailand, authorities said on Thursday.

Water drainage and victim rescue operations continued apace as flood conditions improved in all affected areas, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The flood affected 210,552 households in 57 districts of the six southern provinces, namely Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, according to the DDPM.

On Wednesday, seven bodies were recovered from the flood-hit areas, and two others were injured, the department said.

The flood occurred after the northeast monsoon prevailed over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, causing severe to heavy rainfall from Sunday to Wednesday, resulting in flash floods, landslides and intense winds.

