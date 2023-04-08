Heavy police deployment is in place in Chennai as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach the city on Saturday afternoon.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate new terminal of Chennai International Airport on his arrival at 3 p.m. He is later scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Chennai to Coimbatore that will ease the travel time between the two cities by two hours.

Tamil Nadu DGP C. Sylendra Babu is directly supervising the security aspects of the Prime Minister’s visit. Local police is present in large numbers on all points of the city and foolproof security arrngements as per the SPG specifications have been made.

The Prime Minister will also be participating in the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Sree Ramakrishna Mutt in Chennai and security is tightened at the Mutt premises also due to the VVIP visit.

Sources in Tamil Nadu police told IANS that the unprecedented security for the Prime Minister’s visit is due to some inputs from central agencies, but refused to detail the reasons.

20230408-103005