INDIA

Heavy police deployment in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri after permission for yatra denied

A large number of Delhi Police personnel were deployed in the city’s Jahangirpuri area on Thursday to maintain law and order in the wake of a yatra to mark Ram Navami for which permission had been denied.

The development comes after the Delhi Police on Monday had denied permission to hold the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra, as well as well offering Ramzan prayers at a park in the same area.

An official order signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, HQ, Northwest district, issued on Monday said: “I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from the law and order point of view.

On April 16, 2022, clashes broke out between two groups from different communities during a procession taken out to mark Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahangirpuri area.

At least eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the ensuing violence.

