After the arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Wednesday, a heavy police force has been deployed at Karur, the home district of the minister.

It may be noted that during an Income Tax raid in the last week of May at the residence of Senthil Balaji’s brother, Ashok, the I-T officials were assaulted allegedly by the supporters of the minister.

CRPF personnel have been deployed at the Omandurar hospital where Senthil Balaji was admitted after he complained of chest pain.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the early hours of Wednesday. The minister was questioned for a marathon 18 hours and then arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

The case is linked to money laundering when Senthil Balaji was a minister in the AIADMK government. Later, he switched to the DMK and is currently a minister in the Stalin cabinet.

20230614-102602