INDIA

Heavy police force arrives at Shaheen Bagh

NewsWire
Teams of Delhi Police, along with para military force, have arrived in Shaheen Bagh area, where Municipal Corporation is set to begin its anti-encroachment drive.

As per reports, the personnel could be seen forcefully removing the agitators who were protesting in front of the JCB bulldozer. The agitators also included women who were removed by the women security personnel.

“This is a bulldozer of hatred. It is completely unconstitutional. We will not let this demolition happen,” a protesting party leader said.

Another person, who was also against the demolition drive, questioned MC’s intention behind the move. “You [BJP] have been ruling MC for the past 15 years. What happened suddenly, he asked.

The Municipal Corporation officials were seen wearing a red band or a red thread on their arms so that they can be identified as MC officials if the situation turns volatile.

At the time of filing of this report, the JCB bulldozer has started moving forward.

