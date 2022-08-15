Tamil Nadu Police have beefed up security in all districts of the state during the Independence Day celebrations on Monday. Heavy police deployment was seen at Chennai MGR Central Railway Station, Chennai International Airport, Metro stations, Medical college hospitals and special enhancement of security was in place at the Koodankulam Nuclear power plant.

Sources in the state police told IANS that while it was routine to beef up security during the Independence Day and Republic Day, the unprecedented security was due to certain inputs from the central intelligence agencies.

The recent arrest of an IS Indian module from Tiruchi district and his revelations on some lone wolf attack on certain establishments have also led to the increase in the security mechanism across the state. Islamic organisations, including the Popular Front were under the watch of the security agencies in the state and with the country celebrating the Independence Day, the agencies don’t want to take any chances.

A senior officer with the police headquarters, while speaking to IANS said, “There are three reasons for this unprecedented security. One is a routine for the Independence Day celebrations. However, certain Islamic international groups were plotting some mischief and we busted it with the arrest of a 24-year-old engineer recently. Third, the Sri Lankan angle and possibilities of some miscreants creating trouble to grab attention.”

The senior officer further said that the department was acting specifically following intelligence inputs from central agencies.

With the Prime Minister’s announcement of Har Ghar Thiranga, there is a huge interest in hoisting the national flag at homes and in many cities across the state several people have hoisted the national flag at their residences and flat complexes .

K. Kavitha, an engineer with a software firm while speaking to IANS said, “We used to enjoy a holiday on August 15 but this year the scene has changed. In my residential colony at T Nagar, Chennai it’s like Pongal and Deepavali. I vouch that from next year onwards it will be a massive festival and celebrations and a proud moment for all of us.” She said that teachers must give at least an hour of extra classes to students on the freedom fighters and the sacrifices they had to undergo for ending the imperialistic rule in the country.

