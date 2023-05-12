INDIA

Heavy rain continues to lash K’taka, four killed

Heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms claimed four lives in Karnataka during the last 24 hours.

Lightning killed two persons while two others died after an uprooted tree fell on a moving autorickshaw.

The death of two persons, including a woman, due to lightning came to light in Maddur taluk of Mandya district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Madhu, a resident of Vaidyanathapura village and 60-year-old Gowramma, a resident of Shivapura village.

According to authorities, Madhu was standing under a tree late on Thursday night to take shelter from heavy rain, when the lightning struck him. He was returning home after dropping his wife at her parents’ residence.

In another incident, Gowramma collapsed at her house when lightning struck very close to her place. She was rushed to the hospital immediately but doctors declared her dead.

Puspa Kulal (45), a resident of Paduru Kuralu and Krishna (48), a resident of Kalatturu died on the spot after a huge tree fell on the auto they were travelling in on Thursday night. The driver Sharif escaped without injuries in the incident. The vehicle, which came under the tree, was completely damaged.

The authorities have stated that the incessant heavy rain was the reason for the tree fall. The heavy rain has disrupted life throughout the state.

