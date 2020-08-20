Heavy rain damages properties in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana), Aug 20 (IANS) Heavy rain for the last couple of days has severely affected normal life in Gurugram. Several properties have borne the brunt of the downpour. Rain water has entered houses at several places.

A five-storey building in sector 46 in Gurugram tilted onto one side after its basement was water-logged.

“Water has filled up in the basement since Wednesday morning. We are helpless since it is raining and can’t drain the water out,” said Rajesh Kumar, owner of the property.

“It is a big loss for me as the MCG will declare the building dangerous. It won’t be easy to repair it. We will have to reconstruct it after demolishing it,” he added.

The neighbours however claimed that the building owner illegally constructed the fifth floor while the MCG allows construction only upto the fourth floor.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri said that 158 milimeters (mm) rainfall was recorded in Gurugram, 128 mm in Wazirabad, 104 mm in Sohna, 127 mm in Manesar, 129 mm in Pataudi, and 76 mm in Farukh Nagar.

–IANS

