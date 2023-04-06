INDIA

Heavy rain forecast for five Karnataka districts

NewsWire
0
0

The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for five districts in Karnataka from Thursday.

According to authorities, heavy rains are going to lash Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts. The weather department has predicted storms, rains with lightning and thunder in the districts which have already started reporting gusty winds.

The District Commissioner of the abovementioned districts have been asked to take precautions.

The authorities have also alerted the district administrations for the safety of tourists, as a large number of people visit these districts and take to trekking and adventure activities during the summer.

State capital Bengaluru is also witnessing light to heavy rain during evenings for a week.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) has predicted average rainfall in the state between April 12 and 20. Dakshina Kannada, Ramnagar, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballary, Koppal, Kalaburgi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura districts are likely to receive rains.

20230406-100802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gaurav Sareen: Most people still struggle to accept younger man dating...

    Hijab row: Prohibitory orders around B’luru schools, colleges

    Moose Wala protege Wazir Patar drops EP ‘Keep It Gangsta’

    7 Instagram-worthy getaways to enjoy with your girl gang!