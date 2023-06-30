Japanese weather officials on Friday said that heavy rain is expected in areas along the Sea of Japan coast through Saturday, warning of disaster risks such as landslides.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) forecasts downpours from western to northern Japan due to an active seasonal rain front, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rainfall during the 24-hour period through Saturday morning is expected to reach up to 250 mm in northern Kyushu, 200 mm in southern Kyushu, Shikoku and Kinki, and 180 mm in Hokuriku, it said.

The weather agency warned of landslides, flooding and swollen rivers, as well as tornadoes, urging people to use hazard maps to check disaster risks in the areas where they are.

