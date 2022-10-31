INDIA

Heavy rain in Chennai, adjoining districts till Wednesday: IMD

The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain in Chennai and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalapattu till Wednesday.

After the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29, several areas of the state has been witnessing rain followed by thunderstorms.

A yellow alert has been issued for Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, where heavy to very heavy rain are predicted for the next two days.

The heavy downpour is due to the likely movement of a trough in easterlies across Tamil Nadu.

The weather department has also warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Villupuram, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Myladuthurai districts

In many places of Chennai, Erode, Salem, and Kancheepuram, the stormwater drain work is yet to be completed.

Heavy water logging had resulted in inundation of homes in Chennai and Kancheepuram.

