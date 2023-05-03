INDIALIFESTYLE

The National capital hit with an unexpected and unusual weather phenomenon, witnessed heavy rain and hailstorm on Wednesday leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas.

Normally, Delhi experiences dry and hot weather during this time of year, but the rain over the past few days has caused a major weather change.

The sudden downpour caused significant traffic disruptions and slowdowns across the city. Many major roads were affected by the heavy rain and hailstorm, leaving motorists stranded and struggling to navigate through the flooded streets.

Traffic was affected in the carriageway from Wazirabad flyover towards Timarpur police station due to waterlogging.

Another situation was spotted near AIIMS. Traffic was badly affected in the carriageway from AIIMS towards IIT due to waterlogging near Yusuf Sarai.

The rainfall and hailstorm not only caused traffic disruptions, but also caused damaged crops in the surrounding areas of the city.

Further details were awaited.

