Water levels of seven rivers in Chongqing remained above the warning level on Tuesday after torrential rain battered most parts of the Chinese megacity since the previous day, local authorities said.

A total of 24 districts and counties of the city reported rainstorms between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, with Baiyan Village in Wanzhou district recording the highest daily rainfall at 251.5 mm, according to Chongqing’s hydrological monitoring station.

The station on Tuesday morning issued yellow alert for flooding in one river in Wanzhou and another in Qijiang district, as these rivers are expected to see rising water levels, reports Xinhua news agency.

The city has initiated a Level IV emergency response to flooding.

China’s meteorological authorities on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

