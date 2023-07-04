INDIA

Heavy rain lash China’s Chongqing, rivers flowing above warning level

NewsWire
0
0

Water levels of seven rivers in Chongqing remained above the warning level on Tuesday after torrential rain battered most parts of the Chinese megacity since the previous day, local authorities said.

A total of 24 districts and counties of the city reported rainstorms between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, with Baiyan Village in Wanzhou district recording the highest daily rainfall at 251.5 mm, according to Chongqing’s hydrological monitoring station.

The station on Tuesday morning issued yellow alert for flooding in one river in Wanzhou and another in Qijiang district, as these rivers are expected to see rising water levels, reports Xinhua news agency.

The city has initiated a Level IV emergency response to flooding.

China’s meteorological authorities on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

2023070433657

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC directs AIIMS to urgently import medicine for child with...

    Rapid PCR, RT-PCR test rates slashed at Chennai airport

    Assam Cong suspends MLA for ‘supporting’ BJP govt

    Polling begins for 35-seat Municipal Corporation Chandigarh