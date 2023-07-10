INDIA

Heavy rain lash Japan, 1 dead in landslide

NewsWire
0
0

A woman in her 70s died after a landslide hit her house in Fukuoka prefecture on Monday as heavy rain pounded parts of Japan’s southwestern region, local media reported.

An emergency call was made at around 3.40 a.m. on Monday that an elderly couple were trapped in their house in the town of Soeda due to the landslide, Xinhua quoted Kyodo News as saying citing local authorities.

The woman was later confirmed dead while her husband was slightly injured, it added.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Kurume in Fukuoka logged record rainfall for a three-hour period of 167 mm as of 6:20 a.m. Monday.

As heavy precipitation is expected from western and eastern regions facing the Sea of Japan through Tuesday, the weather agency warned of landslides and floods in Fukuoka prefecture and neighboring Oita.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Tuesday, up to 200 millimeters of rainfall was forecast in the northern Kyushu region, up to 100 mm in the Chugoku region in western Japan and up to 80 mm in the central Hokuriku region.

2023071036835

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi govt gets more time for reply on regulation of online...

    UK witnessed hottest June on record: Met Office

    Real Kabaddi Season 3 to kick start in September 2023

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces flak for ‘food over flood’ video