Heavy rain lashes Delhi, light shower likely on Tuesday

Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rain on Monday evening, leading to traffic snarl at many places.

“Rainfall was received at entire Delhi between 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Safdarjung received 06.6 mm rain along with maximum gusty winds 32 kmph and thunderstorm. While Palam reported 10.4 mm rain with maximum gusty winds 46 kmph kmph with thunderstorm,” the India Metrological Department said.

It has also predicted cloudy skies and a drizzle for Tuesday.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds along with isolated hailstorm likely over Western Himalayan Region and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan on March 20. There is significant decrease in rainfall and distribution till March 22. Thereafter, a fresh spell of rainfall & thunderstorm activity is likely to commence over the region from March 23,” the IMD said in a statement.

