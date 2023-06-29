INDIAUncategorized

Heavy rain lashes Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 23.8 degrees

Heavy rain lashed the national capital on Thursday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius — four notches below the season’s average, the weather department said.

In its forecast for Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky and light to moderate rain with thundershowers throughout the day.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Deramandi), NCR (Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Nuh (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Bhiwari (Rajasthan),” the IMD said in a tweet at around 9 a.m.

“Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi , NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kandhla, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu (Uttar Pradesh) Tizara, Khairthal (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” the Department said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 100 per cent.

The weather department has also said that in the next three days, light to moderate rainfall will be fairly widespread to widespread across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

2023062931068

