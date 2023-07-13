Heavy rains battered Chennai and surrounding areas throwing life out of gear in many Tamil Nadu districts on Thursday morning.

Arumbakkam, Moggapeyar, Koyambedu, Maduravayal and Poonamalle in Chennai received heavy rains in addition to parts of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

In several part of Chennai and adjoining areas, the incessant downpour led to traffic congestion with long spiraling queues of vehicles on the roads.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast moderate rains and thunderstorms in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Thiruvannamalai districts during the day.

Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in some parts of Tamil Nadu along with thunderstorms.

Several districts in Coastal Andhra Pradesh are also set to receive heavy downour.

