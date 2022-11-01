INDIA

Heavy rain lashes TN, schools closed

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy rain lashed Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, leading to the closure of schools and massive traffic jams in several parts of the state, including Chennai.

The districts where schools were ordered to close are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

As per an India Meteorological Department forecast, the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29 .

In Chennai, CCTV cameras for monitoring floods have been installed in many parts, while barricades have also been put up as metro work is underway.

The weatherman has predicted heavy rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Friday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has called an urgent meeting of top officials of the state at the secretariat.

Sources in the government told IANS that the state is gearing up for any eventuality.

The State Disaster Response Force team has been kept in reserve while the police and fire department are also on standby.

20221101-123402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cold wave conditions to continue for next three days in NW...

    CRPF fully prepared to deal with any situation in J&K: DG

    ‘Salaar’ makers wish Prithviraj happy b’day, release first-look poster

    Coordinated strategy on human, animal & ecosystem health with UNEP joining...