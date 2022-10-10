INDIA

Heavy rain lashes TN

Heavy rain has lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, with the Met Department predicting additional downpour for the next few days.

In view of the heavy showers, the Ramanathapuram district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions.

Heavy rain with thunderstorm were also reported in the districts of Dindigul, Madurai, the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Myladuthurai, Ranipet, Vellore, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore and Namakkal districts.

The Met Department said that the heavy rain are due to a cyclonic circulation over central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal.

Thunderstorms are likely to induce the rains and the climatic condition is likely to continue till October 12.

The heavy rains in the state before the advent of northeast monsoon, scheduled to hit the state in the last week of October, has baffled the weatherman.

Almost all the reservoirs in the state are full.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that stormwater drains would be completed soon and that instructions have been given to the Public Works Department to complete the work before the northeast monsoon hits the state.

