INDIA

Heavy rain lashes UP, schools in several districts to remain closed

NewsWire
0
0

With heavy rains lashing parts of Uttar Pradesh, all schools from classes 1 to 12 in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra and some other districts have been closed on Monday.

The national capital region has received continuous rain since Saturday afternoon, flooding roads and uprooting trees.

District authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri, and Firozabad have ordered the closure of schools due to heavy rain through orders issued around midnight.

“Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, schools will remain closed on Monday. This includes government, private and semi-government aided, and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district,” the order said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning for western Uttar Pradesh areas and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have also warned commuters to take care while driving, especially under flyovers, as many roads have been flooded.

A government advisory asked people to remain indoors and those living in dilapidated and endangered houses to remain cautious. People have also been asked to boil drinking water before consuming it.

All government medical facilities have also been put on high alert.

Meanwhile, heavy water logging has been reported from several areas in and rain-affected districts. The government has issued helpline numbers and power employees have been put on alert.

20221010-042404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong slams govt as CDS and MEA differ on China’s ‘illegal...

    NHRC notice to UP govt on chained prisoner

    Death would come as a relief to me: Elon Musk

    Gurugram: FIR against ex-BJP MLA for forging court records