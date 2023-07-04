INDIA

Heavy rain paralyse normal life in K’taka

Heavy rain lashing parts of Karnataka has paralysed normal life.

Many parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and the coastal belt of Uttara Kannada districts were lashed by the heavy downpour since Monday evening as the monsoon season has gathered steam for the first time this season.

Torrential rain in Mangaluru have inundated low-lying areas in the city, while vehicular traffic has also been affected due to waterlogging.

Overflowing stormwater drains have resulted in four to five feet of water getting accumulated in some areas of the city as well.

Authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Moodbidri, Ullal and Bantwal on Tuesday.

Commuters were hit hard as buses stayed off the flooded roads in several areas.

