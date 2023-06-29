INDIA

Heavy rain paralyses normal life in Gurugram, leaves city roads inundated

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy rain that lashed Gurugram on Thursday paralysed normal life and left multiple roads across the city inundated.

On Thursday morning, Gurugram recorded 79 mm.

Although officials claimed that efforts were to clear waterlogging, just a few hours of rain led to massive disruption to both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement.

Commuters also faced huge problems due to rainwater.

Morning rush hour traffic was affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving.

Also, 3-4 feet of water accumulated on several city roads, as well as in the industrial areas of Sector-37, Sector-34, Khandsa and Wazirabad.

The rain started at around 7 a.m. and turned into a heavy downpour by 9 am.

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging.

Nearly 70 per cent of the city was submerged in an average of 3 feet of water with the worst-hit areas being Signature Tower Chowk, Hanuman Chowk (Udyog Vihar), Narsinghpur (NH-48), Haldiram towards Manesar, Basai Road, Nathupur, Z Chowk near Huda City Centre Metro Station, Bilaspur Chowk, Dronacharya Metro Station, Iffco Chowk Metro Station, Galleria Market Road, Mayfield Garden Chowk, Sector-12 Chowk, Mini Secretariat, Sector-21/22 T-point, Medicity T-point, Bus Stand Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Basai Road and Sheetla Mata Road.

The rain water also entered several houses in Sector 7, Sector 4, Malibu Town, Anjna Colony, Saraswati Enclave, Sheetla Colony, Rajiv Colony, Ashok Vihar, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok.

Gurugram residents took to social media to describe their anguish and held the local authority responsible for the mess.

“We have improved upon our city infrastructure in last three years, which kept the city running even during the heavy downpour. We will learn from our experiences and ensure that areas and junctions which experienced waterlogging, can be improved upon for the future,” a civic body official added.

2023062931098

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In a revamp, BJP names new Presidents for Maha, Mumbai (Ld)

    Is the Nitish-BJP relationship slowly souring?

    JSW Group’s Rs 8,800 crore steel plant to come up in...

    Shiv Sena (UBT) wants UN to declare June 20 as ‘World...