Heavy rain that lashed Gurugram on Thursday paralysed normal life and left multiple roads across the city inundated.

On Thursday morning, Gurugram recorded 79 mm.

Although officials claimed that efforts were to clear waterlogging, just a few hours of rain led to massive disruption to both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement.

Commuters also faced huge problems due to rainwater.

Morning rush hour traffic was affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving.

Also, 3-4 feet of water accumulated on several city roads, as well as in the industrial areas of Sector-37, Sector-34, Khandsa and Wazirabad.

The rain started at around 7 a.m. and turned into a heavy downpour by 9 am.

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging.

Nearly 70 per cent of the city was submerged in an average of 3 feet of water with the worst-hit areas being Signature Tower Chowk, Hanuman Chowk (Udyog Vihar), Narsinghpur (NH-48), Haldiram towards Manesar, Basai Road, Nathupur, Z Chowk near Huda City Centre Metro Station, Bilaspur Chowk, Dronacharya Metro Station, Iffco Chowk Metro Station, Galleria Market Road, Mayfield Garden Chowk, Sector-12 Chowk, Mini Secretariat, Sector-21/22 T-point, Medicity T-point, Bus Stand Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Basai Road and Sheetla Mata Road.

The rain water also entered several houses in Sector 7, Sector 4, Malibu Town, Anjna Colony, Saraswati Enclave, Sheetla Colony, Rajiv Colony, Ashok Vihar, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok.

Gurugram residents took to social media to describe their anguish and held the local authority responsible for the mess.

“We have improved upon our city infrastructure in last three years, which kept the city running even during the heavy downpour. We will learn from our experiences and ensure that areas and junctions which experienced waterlogging, can be improved upon for the future,” a civic body official added.

