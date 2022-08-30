INDIALIFESTYLE

Heavy rain plays dampener during festival days in K’taka

Heavy rain continued to pound Karnataka on Tuesday and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy downpour for the next three days in the state.

The incessant rain have taken away people’s festive mood in the state. Karnataka celebrates the festival of Goddess Gowri on Tuesday and Vinayak Chaturthi on Wednesday. The shops erected in makeshift tents on streets for festivals have been damaged.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K. Srinivas has declared holiday to schools and colleges in Bengaluru South region. Thousands of hectares of agricultural land has come under water across the state.

According to an estimate, crops grown in 5,000 hectares of land have come under water in Raichur district alone. Nimbavva Negaluru (48), died on the spot after the wall of the house collapsed in Tumarikoppa village of Hanagal taluk in Haveri district on Monday late night.

The traffic has been thrown out of gear on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway due to incessant rain. The authorities have declared a holiday for the primary and secondary schools in Koppal, Gadag and Vijayanagar districts due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The personnel of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have rescued eight persons from a house inundated with water in Chamarajanagar district.

