Heavy rain, water logging bring traffic movement to halt at several areas of Delhi

Traffic chaos was witnessed in various parts of Delhi on Friday following the water logging caused by the heavy rainfall.

While urging commuters to plan their travel accordingly, the Delhi Traffic Police also took to Twitter to update people about the delay in movement of vehicles due to water logging and traffic jams.

“Movement of traffic is affected on Firni Road, Najafgarh due to waterlogging and breakdown of a bus near Dhansa Stand. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” it said in a tweet.

“Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to breakdown of a bus near Bharat Darshan Park Red Light. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Traffic Police said in another tweet.

The downpour also resulted in significant disruptions to vehicular traffic in various areas. Water logging was reported in South Extension, Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Sarai Kale Khan, the stretch between Geeta Colony Ring Road and Akshardham Temple, Lajpat Nagar, ITO, as well as parts of Central and Outer Delhi.

A video circulating on social media platforms depicted the entire Delhi Secretariat premises, which accommodates the offices of numerous bureaucrats, cabinet ministers, and the Delhi Chief Minister, inundated following the showers.

