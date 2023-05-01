Delhi and some contiguous NCR areas were lashed by a heavy downpour on Monday, causing chaos on the roads as commuters sought shelter and water-logging was reported from various places.

Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, and Noida were among the areas that experienced heavy rains.

Waterlogging in certain places caused traffic to come to a standstill in areas such as Noida and Delhi, as well as ITO and other stretches.

According to traffic police, they received 31 calls at their control room regarding the traffic issue, including three calls of waterlogging.

Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic problems were observed in various locations such as Jhandewalan Mandir, Paschim Vihar, Rohini, and south Delhi.

“Traffic is heavy on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from IIT towards Adhchini due to waterlogging near Adhchini. Kindly avoid the stretch,” said traffic police in a tweet.

Numerous commuters took to Twitter to share updates about the traffic situation caused by heavy rainfall.

They reported traffic jams under the flyover towards August Kranti Marg from Panchsheel Park and heavy traffic on Rohtak Road between Peeragarhi and Nangloi.

A Twitter user mentioned that the Barapullah flyover was completely congested, and there was waterlogging in various areas.

Traffic was also affected near Civic Centre, on Pusa Road near Hanuman Mandir, near Max Hospital in Saket, and on the Dwarka flyover, according to other Twitter users.

On Sunday too, Delhi experienced light rain, which brought the maximum temperature down to 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below the season’s average, and the lowest temperature for the month since April 4, 2015, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.

