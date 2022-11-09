INDIA

Heavy rainfall forecast for Tamil Nadu

The Met Department has predicted heavy rains in isolated places in Tamil Nadu on Thursday (November 10) and the showers, with thunderstorms and lighting, are expected till Sunday.

Rains are likely to hit heavily in some places of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram districts.

Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, S. Balachandran told media persons on Wednesday that a low-pressure area was formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean and this system is likely to bring in heavy rains.

This system was formed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal, and is likely to become heavier during the next 48 hours and to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains on Friday with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to take place in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas.

Heavy rains are likely to occur over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Myladuthurai districts.

Isolated heavy rains have been forecast in many districts on Sunday with thunderstorms and lighting.

