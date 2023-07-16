INDIA

Heavy rainfall in NE Japan causes extensive flooding

Continuing heavy rain in the Japan’s northeast is causing extensive flooding and raising risks of landslides, country’s weather agency said on Sunday.

According to Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Akita observed record rainfalls of 243 mm over a 48-hour period through 11 a.m. local time. The city and its surrounding area were flooded after a river that runs through the city breached its banks.

A landslide alert was issued to part of Akita, Iwate and Yamagata prefectures, Xinhua news agency reported.

The weather agency warned that even after rain weakens or stops, overflowing water from smaller rivers will converge into a large river, posing threats to the region over the long haul.

Meanwhile, part of Nishiwaga Town in Iwate Prefecture was hit with 288 millimeters of rain in the 48-hour period, the heaviest since 2017, said the JMA.

Weather officials said heavy rain is expected to continue, forecasting up to 60 millimeters of rain in northeastern Japan during the 24-hour period through Monday noon.

2023071640010

