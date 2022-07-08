Heavy rainfall lashed Ahmedabad on Friday with the city receiving four inches of rain in a span of three hours, the Met Office said.

The Met Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in many places of the state for the next five days.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, from 6 a.m. till 4 p.m., some areas of the city such as Usmanpura, Vadaj, Ashram, and Naranpura received 9 inch rainfall, whereas in eastern Ahmedabad, Rakhial and Gomtipur received 6 inch rainfall while Odhav, Viratnagar and Ramol got five and a half inch rains.

Many people remained stuck because of water logging that caused traffic jams. The situation took around 3 hours to normalise after the water receded.

The Met Office has forecast that many parts of the state — Valsad, Navsari, and Surat in South Gujarat, Rajkot, Gir-Somnath, Amreli, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka in Saurashtra and Kutch, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains.

Districts in north Gujarat such as Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Anand, Panchmahal, Mahisagar in central Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rains.

