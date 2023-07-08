Delhiites woke up to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, solidifying the presence of the active southwest monsoon in the national capital.

The minimum temperature also dipped to 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, the maximum is expected to hover around 36 degrees, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 74 per cent.

According to the IMD, heavy rains experienced in parts of Delhi and Noida served as a confirmation of the active southwest monsoon prevailing in the area.

“Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of North, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi , NCR in next two hours,” the weather forecast agency said in a tweet around 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, following the heavy rains in the city, waterlogging was reported at Pusa Road, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, IGI Road, Adhchini Red Light, MB Road among others. A senior traffic cop said that traffic personnel have been deployed to manually regulate and manage traffic congestions across the city.

2023070835800