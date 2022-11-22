INDIA

Heavy rainfall likely in K’taka till Nov 24: IMD

NewsWire
0
0

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall till November 24 in most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

The rains are going to lash coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi besides hilly regions of Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hasan.

South Karnataka districts of Mandya, Ramnagar, Mysuru, Tumakuru, north Karnataka districts of Vijayapura and Haveri are also likely to recieve showers from Tuesday onwards.

Bengaluru woke up to cloudy morning and resembled a hill station.

The city recorded 13.9 degrees Celsius as minimum temparature on Monday. This minimum temperature is the least recorded in the month of November in Bengaluru for a decade.

Chilling weather has set in for a week in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. However, the residents of rain prone areas are crossing their fingers as heavy rains could throw the life out of gear in the city.

20221122-111601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Srinagar areas with smart meters installed to get 24/7 supply: LG

    Not job but opportunity to serve: Andhra CM tells volunteers

    Odisha Assembly winter session begins on stormy note

    Parallel affair with mother & daughter costs Kolkata youth his life