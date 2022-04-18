INDIA

Heavy rainfall likely to continue over Assam-Meghalaya this week

The eight northeastern states, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and large parts of southern peninsular India, that have continued to be battered with heavy rainfall, need to brace for more as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted similar rains for next five days.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds, are very likely over Kerala-Mahe during next five days and isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/ lightning/gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during next five days.

Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds, are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya during next five days, the IMD said, adding, “Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) and hailstorm at isolated places is also very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on Tuesday.

Isolated to scattered rainfall thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during next 5 days, the IMD added.

