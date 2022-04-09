INDIA

Heavy rainfall spell to continue over Assam-Meghalaya

NewsWire
0
0

The heavy rainfall spells that have pounded several areas in northeastern India are likely to continue over Assam and Meghalaya during next five days with Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu too likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Scores of places across northeast Indian states have been receiving very heavy rainfall for almost a week now while Tamil Nadu and Kerala have received rainfall in varied measures over the last two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya and isolated/scattered rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 10 & 13, over sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on April 10, over Assam and Meghalaya on April 12, while isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam-Meghalaya on April 10 and 11.

“Under the influence of trough/wind discontinuity over south peninsular India, heavy rainfall likely over Kerala on April 10 and over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on April 10,” the IMD bulletin warned and added that squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, south-west Bay of Bengal on April 10, because of which fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

20220409-221403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha women with stick & undying resolve lead as Green Warriors

    Brown sugar worth over Rs 2.40 cr seized in Odisha, 3...

    Roadblock due to farm protests at Singhu hits nursery business

    Five of the best Lord of the Rings experiences