While Delhi and many parts of NCR recorded continuous rainfall on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall spells are likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.

The IMD predicted fairly widespread, light or moderate rainfall, with isolated or scattered heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh during October 8-10, and west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan on October 8 and 9.

Forecasting similar rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Saturday and in east Madhya Pradesh on October 11, it said isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till Sunday. As per forecast, moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi on Sunday as well.

Meanwhile, incessant rain on Saturday led to water-logging and traffic jams at several places in Delhi and NCR. The road stretch between INA and AIIMS, the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur and many others recorded traffic snarls due to water-logging. The Delhi Traffic Police also advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

