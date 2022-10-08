INDIA

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

NewsWire
0
1

While Delhi and many parts of NCR recorded continuous rainfall on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall spells are likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.

The IMD predicted fairly widespread, light or moderate rainfall, with isolated or scattered heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh during October 8-10, and west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan on October 8 and 9.

Forecasting similar rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Saturday and in east Madhya Pradesh on October 11, it said isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till Sunday. As per forecast, moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi on Sunday as well.

Meanwhile, incessant rain on Saturday led to water-logging and traffic jams at several places in Delhi and NCR. The road stretch between INA and AIIMS, the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur and many others recorded traffic snarls due to water-logging. The Delhi Traffic Police also advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

20221008-191203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Teacher booked for molesting students in UP district

    ED attaches properties worth Rs 243 cr in bank fraud case

    98% Delhi govt schools maintain pupil-teacher ratio: Siosdia

    Govt to table Weapons of Mass Destruction bill in RS