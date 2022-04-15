Heavy rainfall and thundershowers continued at a few places over Assam-Meghalaya with Haflong in Assam receiving 190 mm and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya 120 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Rainfall and/or thundershowers continued at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Karnataka and Odisha, it added.

Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread or widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next five days.

The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya till April 17 and isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on April 17.

Similarly, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea up to middle tropospheric levels, light to moderate fairly widespread or scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Karnataka during next five days.

While isolated or scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu till April 17; over Kerala-Mahe during April 16 and 17 and over south interior Karnataka till April 18; isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over South interior Karnataka on April 17.

For the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, apart from 190 mm at Haflong and 120 mm at Cherrapunji, Silchar in Assam received 60 mm rainfall; in Kerala Wayanad (70 mm) and Palakkad (50 mm); in Tamil Nadu, Yercaud (120 mm), Upper Bhavani (70 mm), Tiruppur and Omalur (60 mm each); south interior Karnataka’s Bhagamandala (80 mm), Hesaraghatta, Magadi and Turuvekere (50 mm each); north interior Karnataka’s Haveri received 60 mm rainfall.

20220416-002803