The weather department on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Assam during the next five days due to the persistence of moisture intrusion caused by strong low-level southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India.

The rainfall will be accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning, it cautioned.

For several areas of the Lower Assam region, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Guwahati has issued an orange alert, while for other districts, a yellow alert has been issued.

The RMC cautioned the locals to brace themselves for a challenging weather.

The Met department said that the very heavy rainfall may cause flash floods in several cities of the state. Uprooting of trees may happen due to strong winds which may lead to disruption in power supply. Moreover, the chances of landslides are high in several places.

The weather department advised people to avoid working in the fields during the spell of thunderstorm and lightning period. Further, it recommended to postpone sowing of rice, jute, maize and vegetables and if already sown, avoid water stagnation in the field and cover the seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, or farm residues.

Meanwhile, the flood situation has improved in Assam, however, heavy rainfall may trigger a fresh spell of flood in the state.

