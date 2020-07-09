Heavy rains bring relief from scorching heat in Agra

Agra, July 9 (IANS) Heavy rains lashed Agra on Thursday, bringing respite from the hot and humid conditions in the city.

The showers accompanied with gusty wind lasted more than 30 minutes, flooding several low-lying areas and disrupting traffic movement on the main MG road of the city.

“The cloud cover was there for several days but there was hardly any precipitation, causing a lot of worry in the rural areas. But after 3 pm on Thursday, heavy downpour brought the mercury down by some notches.

Residents said that even the Taj Mahal looked dazzling white after the considerable amount of rainfall.

