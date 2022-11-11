The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has readied 169 relief shelters after heavy rains inundated many parts of the city. This is to shift people from their residences if flooding takes place in low-lying areas.

After meeting the GCC Mayor R. Priya and Commissioner Gagandeep Sing Bedi, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru told mediapersons that arrangements have been made to provide food to 2 lakh persons at a time in these shelters.

Talking to mediapersons here, the Minister said that a total of 19,500 workers of the GCC and 2000 workers of Chennai Metro water corporation have been deployed to prevent inundation of roads in Chennai.

He also said that a total of 85 sewage pumping vehicles and 300 machines for clearing clogged drains have been deployed. He also said that 910 pumps are deployed in low-lying areas, and of this, 114 pumps are operational.

Chennai has received 64.5 mm rainfall during 8.30 a.m. on November 10 to 8.30 a.m. on November 11.

