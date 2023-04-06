At least 4,000 people in northern Tanzania’s tourist city of Arusha have no clean and safe water supply after ongoing heavy rains destroyed two water sources, an official said.

Justine Rujomba, Manager of the Arusha Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, said on Thursday that the heavy rains have destroyed Nduruma and Oligilai water sources that supply water to the 4,000 residents in the city.

Rujomba added that the two water sources were supplying water to Sekei, Kijenge, Uzunguni, Mjini Kati, Moshono, Kimandolu, and Boma Siara in the Arusha city, headquarters of the East African Community, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our engineers are working around the clock to renovate the damaged water sources. We are hoping that there will be no other heavy downpour that could disrupt the maintenance of the water sources,” he said.

He urged the local residents that have been cut off from the water supply to be patient as the situation will be restored in two weeks.

