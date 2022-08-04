Heavy rains in Jaipur on Thursday brought life to a grinding halt as several vehicles got stuck due to water clogging on the streets.

The Met department confirmed that a new system is expected to be formed in the Bay of Bengal after two days, due to which many parts of central India, including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, are being lashed by heavy rains.

In the last 24 hours, Pali district received the highest rainfall in the state at 96 mm.

On Wednesday evening, intermittent rains lashed different parts of Jaipur which further increased on Thursday morning. Because of the rains, many of those going to schools and offices got stuck. Traffic movement also slowed down due to water logging at many places in the city.

As many as 10 districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur and Pali, recorded rainfall ranging from 40 mm to 96 mm in the last 24 hours.

For the next 24 hours, the Met department has issued a rain alert in Ajmer, Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk districts.

Also, moderate to heavy rain is predicted at Alwar, Bundi, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar, Dungarpur, Banswara, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Pali, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Jalore, Rajsamand and Sirohi.

