Heavy rains expected in many parts of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology on Sunday said that they expect heavy showers in many parts of the country within next 48 hours.

This is caused by a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, which is moving across the country, the department said, adding that strong winds can also be expected at times over the country, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department said that the water levels of many reservoirs have increased due to the heavy rains, warning those who live in low-lying areas near rivers to be vigilant of floods.

The country’s Department of Railways announced that train services in central Sri Lanka have been disrupted due to minor rock and earth slips and several trains have been cancelled.

The National Building Research Organization said that four districts in the country are facing the risk of landslides, urging the people to be vigilant.

20221225-152801

