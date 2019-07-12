Heavy rains inundate vast areas in Malda, North Dinajpur in Bengal

Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) Vast areas in Malda and North Dinjapur districts in north Bengal have been inundated following heavy rains over the past few days raising the water level of prominent rivers, officials said on Tuesday.

In Malda, river Fulhar is flowing above the danger level submerging a number of villages in the northern part of the district. Reports said large portions of Chandpur, Rashidpur, Miyahat, Kauadol, North and South Bhakuria villages under Harishchandrapur 1 Block were under water.

A number of villages uner Ratua 1 Block have been inundated, while the water level of Ganges and Mahananda rivers are also rising. Mahananda was flowing only about three meters below the danger mark in Englishbazar, while the Ganga’s water level was going up near Manikchakghat.

In North Dinjapur, rivers have breached the bamboo bridges set up on them in a number of areas, while there are also reports of roads having caved in at a number of points.

Some houses in a few wards of Dalkhola municipality have become waterlogged, while Sudhani and Nagor rivers are on the rise in Karandighi block.

The administration is distributing tarpaulin sheets and dry fruits among the affected people, besides opening relief camps for them.

–IANS

ssp/kr