INDIA

Heavy rains lash B’luru; house collapsed, cars damaged

NewsWire
0
6

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Monday disrupting public meetings and door to door campaigning in the poll-bound Karnataka by different political parties in the noon and evening.

Rains also resulted in collapse of a house and left many cars damaged in the city. The house collapse incident was reported from Veerabhadreshwara Nagar near Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru South zone.

The house, belonging to one Gopal, has collapsed totally destroying all things in it. However, a major tragedy was avoided as no one was at home when the incident took place, according to authorities.

An apartment wall had also collapsed and four cars parked there were damaged, they said.

Besides this, houses were inundated in Puspagiri Nagar of Hosakerehalli due to the heavy rains.

Storm and drain water entered the residences in Dattatreyanagar, 12th Main Road of Girinagar and other localities. The people have condemned the officers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not taking any action in this regard.

The heavy rains with gusty wind uprooted trees at many locations, affecting the movement of vehicles in Bapujinagar, Bank Colony, Shanthinagar and Richmond Road areas.

The meteorological department has given a warning of heavy rains in Bengaluru till May 13.

20230509-004404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Five kg opium worth Rs 5 cr seized in UP district

    Goa ready to host National Games at moment’s notice: Sports Min

    Three held for YouTuber’s murder in Delhi

    Go First directed to issue refunds as it extends flight cancellations