Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Monday disrupting public meetings and door to door campaigning in the poll-bound Karnataka by different political parties in the noon and evening.

Rains also resulted in collapse of a house and left many cars damaged in the city. The house collapse incident was reported from Veerabhadreshwara Nagar near Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru South zone.

The house, belonging to one Gopal, has collapsed totally destroying all things in it. However, a major tragedy was avoided as no one was at home when the incident took place, according to authorities.

An apartment wall had also collapsed and four cars parked there were damaged, they said.

Besides this, houses were inundated in Puspagiri Nagar of Hosakerehalli due to the heavy rains.

Storm and drain water entered the residences in Dattatreyanagar, 12th Main Road of Girinagar and other localities. The people have condemned the officers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not taking any action in this regard.

The heavy rains with gusty wind uprooted trees at many locations, affecting the movement of vehicles in Bapujinagar, Bank Colony, Shanthinagar and Richmond Road areas.

The meteorological department has given a warning of heavy rains in Bengaluru till May 13.

