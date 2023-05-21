INDIALIFESTYLESPORTS

Heavy rains lash B’luru; RCB vs Gujarat Titan match may be affected

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy rains have started lashing Bengaluru on Sunday later in the day, casting aspersions on crucial RCB versus Gujarat Titans IPL match scheduled to be held in Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Heavy rains with thunder forced people to stay indoors on the weekend. The rains have also caused inconvenience to the two-wheelers. Many parts of the city witnessed rainfall with hailstones.

Many arterial roads where the white topping work is taken up have turned into pools. The rains have lashed regions of Bengaluru Central District. The city outskirts have also witnessed heavy downpours.

Thousands of cricket lovers, especially RCB fans, who were celebrating since morning to witness the most crucial match are concerned. They are praying to be allowed to watch the game which is expected to be a nail-biting one.

20230521-164404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre writes to states over rising trend of influenza-like illnesses

    Union Budget does not address the issue of inflation: Bengal Finance...

    Bad weather affects flight operations in Srinagar, travellers asked to avoid...

    Maldives for your summer vacation?