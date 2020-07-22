Heavy rains lash Delhi, low-lying areas waterlogged

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Heavy monsoon rain and gusty winds lashed the national capital and neighbouring areas on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruption in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of major traffic disruption on roads, increased chance of vehicle accidents and water accumulation in low lying areas and on roads. Traffic was affected at scores of places due to the waterlogging.

According to data with the Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Palam observatory recorded a rainfall of 56.8 mm, while Ayanagar, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Ridge observatory recorded 24.4 mm, 13.2 mm, 8.8 mm and 6.4 mm rainfall from 8.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m, Wednesday.

According to the weather bureau, rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 to 64.5 is moderate and above that as heavy.

On Sunday, the capital city had received 74.8 mm of rain in a span of around three hours. The Minto Bridge underpass, which was inundated on weekend, drowned vehicles and killed a 56-year-old driver of a mini truck, water-logged again on Wednesday after the heavy downpour.

“Traffic is affected under Minto Bridge due to water logging. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes,” the Delhi Traffic Police said, later tweeting that the underpass has opened up.

Delhiites took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of rainwater gushing through the roads and vehicles wading through the inundated streets.

The IMD has issued yellow alert for Wednesday and green alert for the next two days. It has four colour-coded warnings as per the intensity of any weather system — green, yellow, orange and red. An orange alert is given to authorities to be prepared.

According to Delhi Government Minister Satyendar Jain, there are 1,400 pumps in the city. “If there is water-logging, it will clear out soon.”

–IANS

